All in good fun. Kylie Jenner reacted to a fan joking about at how she and Travis Scott decided to name their son Aire.

In a TikTok video shared by user @simo_ziqubu on January 22, a fan was seen playing both Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, as they tried to determine their second child’s name. The duo debated as the fictional Kylie mouthed along to audio from the opening scene of the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, which lists the four elements of water, earth, fire and air.

The fake Travis shook his head as the fake Kylie listed each option. However, he showed support when the Kylie character suggested they name the baby “Air” by sitting up in bed.

The Kardashians star took to the comments section to share her reaction to the clip, adding two crying-laughing emojis in the comments section.

Kylie reacted to the video after revealing her son’s name on January 21. She made the announcement by posting a photo with her son via Instagram, which she captioned, “Aire.”

After welcoming baby No. 2 in February 2022, Kylie shared that the former couple named their son Wolf Webster. However, she later announced that they had changed their son’s name via her Instagram Stories in March 2022.

“FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

In addition to Aire, Kylie and the “Love Galore” rapper share daughter Stormi Webster. The Hulu star kept her first pregnancy a secret and didn’t reveal she was expecting until after welcoming Stormi, 4, in February 2018.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul finally revealed Arie’s name after news broke that she and Travis have called it quits.

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told Us Weekly on January 7. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on-again, off-again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

The former couple began dating in 2017 after they met at Coachella that same year. They went on to date on and off for years. Kylie and Travis had their first breakup in 2019, though they sparked several reconciliation rumors and officially got back together in the spring of 2021.