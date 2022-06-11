Bold and braless! Kylie Jenner didn’t hesitate to show off a new no-bra look as she posed in a sexy silver halter top.

The Kardashians star, 24, embraced her inner model by sharing two videos via her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 10, of her showing off a cleavage-revealing shirt. In one clip, the camera zoomed in on her slightly revealed boobs, whereas the other video featured her modeling the different angles of her full outfit, which also included a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Kylie’s fashionable moment comes just four days after she shared several NSFW pictures via Instagram rocking a nude-colored bikini top with drawn nipples as the design.

“Free the nipple,” she captioned the carousel post on Monday, June 6.

Over the past week, Kylie was vacationing at Southern Utah’s luxurious Amangiri resort with some pals, and she appeared to hold an impromptu photo shoot in some risqué swimwear. In several Instagram shots, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed in an all-silver one-piece swimsuit while enjoying a boat ride on Lake Powell with her friends.

“Lake life,” she captioned one post on June 3.

In another photo she posted on Tuesday, June 7, Kylie lounged in her villa’s upscale pool, wearing a sultry string bikini top while leaning on the pool’s edge.

Since giving birth to her son on February 2 — whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott — Kylie had been updating her social media followers with her postpartum workout journey. One month after they welcomed their second child, whose new name has yet to be revealed, the reality TV star opened up about the difficulty in reaching her post-baby body goals.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard,” she admitted via her Instagram Stories on March 15 before mentioning her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, whom she also shares with Travis, 31. “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Kylie then pointed out how other mothers’ post-pregnancy journeys aren’t always the same, noting that social media can add more “pressure.”

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet — and for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she added.

Not even two months later, the makeup mogul revealed to her Instagram followers that she had lost 40 pounds after she “gained 60 pounds again this pregnancy.”

Thanks to her hard work, Kylie has been showing off her flat tummy and cinched waistline via Instagram, including with bikini photos and different style choices for various outings.

Nevertheless, the mom of two prioritizes spending time with her children. She most recently took her 4-year-old daughter to see mommy’s makeup brand in stores, which she shared via Instagram, calling Stormi her “angel baby gorgeous goosey girl.”