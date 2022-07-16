Twins! Kylie Jenner shared a video of her rocking a similar look to her sister Kim Kardashian, wearing a black bodysuit reminiscent of her iconic Balenciaga outfit.

“It’s giving Kim K.,” she captioned a TikTok post on Friday, July 15. In her clip, the Kardashians star, 24, took a selfie video of her walking in front of a mirror in the form-fitting ensemble, which included matching heels and a purse. Kylie completed the look by wearing her hair back in a bun and adding gold earrings.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later shared a separate clip of her posing in the outfit outside of a garage, revealing that she added a pair of black sunglasses to the outfit.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Although her daughter, Stormi Webster, wasn’t in the videos, countless social media commenters playfully wrote, “Kylie, you look like Kim, baby,” as a reference to her viral “Stormi Baby” line. In the phrase, Kylie says, “Stormi, you look like mommy, baby.” The Hulu personality shares her 4-year-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, in addition to their son, whose new name hasn’t been revealed yet after she gave birth to him on February 2.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are typically busy bees and can’t hang out together all the time as they have their own businesses and families to manage. However, Kylie briefly talked about her relationship with her siblings in a September 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, in which the makeup mogul revealed they tease her for being a billionaire while being the youngest sister of the bunch.

“Do they give you a hard time?” the former television host, 64, asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“It’s only when we’re in a group chat talking about [how] we should go on a trip,” Kylie explained. “And then everyone’s like, ‘Kylie? Question mark?’ But they just joke with me, just sisters. But they’re all really proud of me, for sure.”

Even momager Kris Jenner interjected about how the other reality TV stars “tease her a lot.”

Kylie has recently been on her A-game with TikTok, as she has even included her daughter in a few of her videos. Just one day prior to her “Kim K.” moment, the Hulu personality shared an adorable family moment between her, Stormi and Travis, 31, enjoying a fun volcano science project outside.

For Kim’s part, the Skims founder, 41, hasn’t been as hands-on with TikTok as her little sister has, but Kim shared sweet pictures via Instagram with her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West on Wednesday July 13. The mom of four shares her kids with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

In the snapshots, the KKW Beauty founder sat on a beach at sunset with her children and captioned the post, “Life.”