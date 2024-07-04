She may be filthy rich, but Kylie Jenner still loves a good freebie. “She went to Paris recently, and it looked like she spared no expense,” a source says of the reality star, who’s worth close to a billion dollars, according to Forbes magazine.

“But she actually didn’t have to spend a dime on anything,” the insider adds. “In fact, she made a profit! She got paid to go to events, show up at trendy restaurants, wear specific pieces of jewelry — she was even paid to wear a certain nail polish. So while it looked like the trip cost her a fortune, she actually made money from it all.”

The 26-year-old lip kit mogul learned from the best: her momager, Kris Jenner, 68.

“Kris taught Kylie and all of her daughters that this is big business and they should maximize their profits. They’re all rich for a reason! They’re shrewd and know they have a lot of power. Everything to them is an opportunity to make more money, even a vacation that regular people pay for themselves. It’s a little sickening but, hey, more power to them.”