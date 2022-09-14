Nothing to see here, just breast milk. Kylie Jenner caught herself “lactating” while debuting her new “Kylie in the Car” TikTok video series and slamming critics for calling a previous clip “fake.”

“OK, so last time I did a TikTok in the car, it seemed it — oops, looks like I’m lactating,” the Kardashians star, 25, said at the beginning of the Tuesday, September 13, video as she pointed to her left nipple, which was slightly wet. “Yeah, it seemed to just piss some people off. I think some people thought it was, like, fake or that I really don’t drive myself, which is just silly.”

Kylie then introduced the clip as “the first official episode” of her new candid TikTok series, and applied a lipstick from her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Multiple fans flooded the comments section to praise the Hulu personality for her candidness.

@kyliejenner Kylie in the Kar !!!! this red is wayyyy too bomb. can’t wait for it to launch tomorrow 9am pst @kyliecosmetics ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

“The lactating part LMFAOOO I love you Kylie,” one person wrote. “The real ones know Kylie actually drives her cars,” another weighed in. “We love a humble kween in her kar,” a third commented.

On August 26, the makeup mogul shared a video of herself sitting in her car at the wheel and accidentally dropping her phone, which several users alleged was a “curated” move.

“That was the most intentional drop I’ve ever seen,” one person commented under the clip at the time. “How to be relatable: step one, get in car, step two: drop phone THAT’S IT [sic],” another chimed in, whereas a separate commenter wrote, “Girl did you just walk out the mansion to go in your car as if you went to the store and couldn’t wait to try it?”

Upon seeing the uproar of criticism, Kylie commented on her video at the time to shut down the trolls.

“It’s really not that deep or calculated,” she wrote before clarifying, “This video took me 5 [minutes] to make. And yes, I still drive and do normal things.”

This certainly wasn’t the first time the mom of two has faced online backlash. Kylie shares daughter Stormi Webster and her son — whose new name has not yet been revealed since they changed it from Wolf Webster — with boyfriend Travis Scott.

On August 20, Kylie took a moment to clap back at an online user who seemingly implied that her lips looked fuller.

“The lips please,” the person wrote, to which Kylie responded, “It’s the filter but go off.”