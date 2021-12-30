There she is! Kylie Jenner has been laying low amid her second pregnancy and the November 5 tragedy at boyfriend Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead. She finally re-appeared on Instagram in a December 29 Stories video promoting her Kylie Skin line.

Kylie, 24, could be seen in a boomerang video applying a clear gloss to her rosy lips. She was inside of her private jet, as the windows and pink interior lighting were visible in the background. The selfie video was also posted to Kylie Skin’s Instagram account, which noted, “Our fan favorite lip oil available right now.”

The cosmetics mogul had a full face of perfect makeup and sleek long, straight hair, but was dressed down in a baggy gray sweatshirt, and shown only from the chest up. Thus, any sign of a baby bump was hidden from the camera. She did add a bit of bling, as Kylie rocked several diamond bands around her fingers, a diamond crucifix pendant around her neck and several other gold necklaces.

Kylie’s return to Instagram was for business purposes, as in the next Instagram Stories photo, she showed a tray of her various Kylie Skin products with, “My end of the year 25 percent off sale happening right now,” written at the bottom. She also included an advertisement video with what appeared to be her fingers sampling various cleansers and lotions.

The video marks the first time Kylie has been seen on her Instagram in nearly two months. She shared a series of photos from a softball game ahead of the Astroworld Festival on November 4, one day prior to the tragedy. At the time, her baby bump was quite sizable and very prominent in the clingy gray dress that she was wearing.

Up until the events in Houston, Kylie had been chronicling her second pregnancy with photos and Instagram videos, something she did not do in her first pregnancy with daughter, Stormi Webster, 3. The lip kit queen kept her expectant state hidden and didn’t even confirm she was pregnant until three days after Stormi’s February 1, 2018, birth.

Fans have been speculating that Kylie may have already given birth to her second child with Travis, after a half-filled baby bottle with a pink lid was seen in a photo during the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve celebrations, which were held at Kourtney Kardashian‘s home.

The baby bottle appeared on the edge of a coffee table in a photo Kourt’s fiancé, Travis Barker, shared of a viewing session of The Grinch on a big screen TV. Kylie didn’t given fans an indication on her due date when she confirmed her pregnancy in a heartwarming video on September 7, but was already visibly in her second trimester by that point.