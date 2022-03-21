Pricey gift! Kylie Jenner received a custom-made Chrome Hearts stroller from sister Kendall and mom Kris after giving birth to Wolf.

“OMG,” the 24-year-old captioned several photos of the luxe baby item via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 20.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2)

So just how much does the baby carriage cost? Well, regular Bugaboo strollers will cost you upwards of $1,000, but the designer makeover on Kylie’s would obviously amp up the price. For context, a baby rattle from Chrome Hearts costs $2,280. Did we mention it’s diamond-studded? Yeah … let’s just let that sink in for a second.

Of course, the luxury brand has been a favorite of Hollywood’s A-listers for a while. In 2021, they made a similar stroller for Cardi B and Offset following the arrival of their baby boy.

“Congratulations to cardi b n’ offset on bringin’ new life into the world + one of a kind custom Chrome Hearts stroller,” the caption of their Instagram post read.

Kylie and her off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their son on February 2, 2022. The mom of two announced the exciting news on social media with a black-and-white photo of their daughter, Stormi Webster, holding their newborn’s hand.

The following month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an update on how she was feeling following her second pregnancy.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she admitted to fans in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then confessed, “It’s OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy little boy, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back. Not even physically, just mentally after birth. So just sending some love.”