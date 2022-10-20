Mom life looks good on Kylie Jenner, and even she thinks so! The makeup mogul revealed why she “feels good” about her post-baby body on the Thursday, October 20, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“I see my body and I love my body, my saggy tits,” Kylie, 25, who shares daughter Stormi and a baby boy with Travis Scott, told sister Kendall Jenner in the episode. The pair were going through outfits for a trip to Las Vegas and the Kylie Cosmetics founder said “nothing’s stopping” her from wearing minidresses. “I’m embracing my PP body — postpartum,” she gushed.

While Kylie may be happy with her body, she revealed to suffering from something which she referred to as the “baby blues” after giving birth to her son, who was originally named Wolf, in February.

“It’s been really hard for me. I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks,” she shared, noting that “it kinda goes away” after a while. “I had it with Stormi too.”

The businesswoman and rapper, 31, welcomed Stormi in February 2018, and while the toddler is constantly taking over their social media accounts, the couple has not yet shown off their baby boy.

“We didn’t have a name [when he was born],” Kylie shared during a different episode of The Kardashians. “I thought it was going to just come to us when we saw him, and it didn’t. [It was] 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they register him without a name, and he doesn’t get a social security number. I felt the pressure to choose a name.”

She continued, “But right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, ‘What did I just do?’ It’s part of his story, but his name has changed.”

A little over a month after he was born, Kylie took to Instagram and announced that their “son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” noting that they “really didn’t feel like it was him.”

When it comes to talking about his name publicly, the Kylie Skin founder has stayed tight-lipped, but she did share that the moniker has not been “officially, legally changed” just yet.

“It’s still Wolf, his passport’s still Wolf,” Kylie said on The Late Late Show with James Corden on September 8. “But that isn’t going to be his name. We’re just waiting.”