Debunked! Kylie Jenner made a sly move to squash online rumors, claiming she had already given birth to baby No. 2 with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted an Instagram Story video on Saturday, January 1, flaunting her baby bump. She proudly posed in a long green trench coat and briefly cradled her belly toward the end of the full clip.

Also, Kylie uploaded a black-and-white photo that day to her Instagram, featuring her pregnant belly. However, she didn’t clarify if they were recent photos.

The couple are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, whom they welcomed on February 1, 2018.

The Instagram post and Story were part of Kylie’s return to the platform after taking some time away from social media following the tragedy that occurred at Travis’ annual Astroworld Festival in November 2021. An incident caused the crowd to surge toward the stage while Travis (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) was performing, which lead to several injuries and the deaths of 10 concert goers. After the fatal concert, both Travis, 30, and Kylie faced backlash.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the wake of the aftermath, Kylie took a hiatus from Instagram, but she returned to the platform at the end of December. On Saturday, January 1, she shared a heartfelt message to fans as she looked back on 2021.

“As 2022 is approaching, I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought, but also the many heartaches it held,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a rare photo of her baby bump. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

Kylie announced she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with the “Sicko Mode” rapper in September 2021. During her social media hiatus, fans started buzzing on December 26, when Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, seemingly shared a hint that the makeup mogul had given birth. The Blink-182 rocker shared a photo taken during the Kardashian-Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, featuring a TV that was playing How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In the foreground of the shot, a pink baby bottle sat on the coffee table.

“Sooooo whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house in Travis’s story tonight?” fan account @kardashianvideo captioned a screengrab of the 46-year-old drummer’s Story. “Guys I don’t think this means anything at all but I already see people coming up with theories.”

Although some fans swarmed to share their baby No. 2 birth theories that weekend, other commenters indicated irregularities in the speculation, such as that the bottle could have been for a baby doll of one of the other Kardashian-Jenner children.

However, the bottle looked similar to a Comotomo Natural Feel Baby Bottle, which is typically recommended for babies aged “0-3 months.” Also, a baby doll toy likely wouldn’t be filled with liquid, since Travis’ picture showed the bottle was half-filled.

Not only that, but a Reddit user noticed that Stormi, 3, was the only child wearing a mask at the holiday party and mentioned that could have been to protect the youngster amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to take risks, but it could also be that [Kylie] had the baby,” one Reddit commenter wrote, while another pointed out “a while back somebody did the math and her due date would be Jan 2. That’s literally next week.”