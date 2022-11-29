Clapping back. Kylie Jenner slammed a TikTok user who accused her of posting new photos of her son to distract from the Balenciaga ad scandal.

“Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal,” the text over the Monday, November 28, viral TikTok read.

The Kardashians star, 25, quickly clapped back at the fan in the comments section of the video, claiming that people “always have something to say.”

“Uh whyyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this,” the beauty mogul wrote.

Fans also sounded off in the comments section, sharing their opinions on Kylie’s response to the accusation. “Why is everything being analyzed?” one person asked.

“I think a lot of people are forgetting that Kim is bound by contract with Balenciaga …” a second online user wrote.

The fashion house is in hot water after they released their holiday campaign in November. In the ad photos, young children were posed in suggestive positions while holding teddy bears costumed in dominatrix and BDSM accessories. The luxury fashion brand also included a page of the 2008 Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Williams in additional ad photos.

The 2008 law criminalized advertising, promoting, presenting or distributing child pornography, even if presented in a subliminal message.

Balenciaga issued a statement on November 28 in response to the backlash for the disturbing images. “We strongly condemn child abuse,” the brand’s statement read. “It was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

The French brand held itself accountable for the plush bears being included with the children’s ad photos and has since removed the images. However, they claimed the court documents featured in the ad were provided by a third party and not their brand. Moving forward, Balenciaga claims they will begin “reinforcing structures” for their “creative processes and validation steps.” Additionally, they claimed to start working with organizations aimed to help end child abuse and exploitation.

Furthermore, Balenciaga initiated a lawsuit against North Six, Inc. production company on Friday, November 25, seeking $25 million in damages.

Amid the controversy, Kim Kardashian, 42, who works with the brand, released a statement and revealed what her relationship with Balenciaga will look like moving forward.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” the SKIMS founder tweeted on Sunday, November 27.

As for Kylie, she has yet to release a public statement on the ad scandal but took to Instagram on November 28 to share photos of her 9-month-old son. In the carousel, the Hulu star included pictures of her son dressed up for Thanksgiving and learning how to walk.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that she decided to take a step back from social media after welcoming her children – daughter Stormi, 4, and her baby boy, who was previously named Wolf.

“I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me. So, I decided to push back a little bit,” she explained during an October episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series.