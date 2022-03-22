Kylie Jenner stunned fans when she announced more than six weeks after the birth of her son that she was changing his name from the previously announced “Wolf” Webster because it didn’t “feel like” him. But it wasn’t out of character, as the reality star also made a post-birth name change with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The cosmetics mogul made the revelation during an October 2018 makeup tutorial video with YouTube star James Charles. She explained how all along she had planned to have Stormi’s name spelled with an “e” at the end, so that it would match with her own moniker.

Kylie wanted a nature-related name for her firstborn, and told James, “Storm was on there — just Storm. And then, I was like, I kinda want ‘-ie’ like me, so then I did Stormie with ‘-ie’.” Kylie then went about the process of purchasing baby items for her unborn daughter with that spelling. “It was always Stormie with an ‘-ie’. I bought custom things for her that said her name, ‘-ie’. I bought her the blocks, ‘-ie,'” she explained.

Even though she seemed completely committed to the name, Kylie wanted to spend time with her daughter after her February 1, 2018, arrival to make sure the name “Stormie” truly fit.

“I didn’t fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it. I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name,” Kylie confided. But a phone call changed everything.

“When they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalizing the name, they were like, ‘How do you wanna spell it?’” Kylie explained, revealing, “And I was like S-T-O-R-M-I, and they were like, ‘You sure?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, just an i.’ Literally right then and there, I just changed it to an ‘i.’ Then, I hung up the phone, and I was like, ‘Damn, guess that’s her name.’” Kylie announced her daughter’s name to the world with a February 6, 2018, Instagram photo of her little hand and simply the world “Stormi” written underneath.

Kylie gave birth to her second child on February 2, 2022, and waited nine days to announce his moniker. In a February 11 Instagram Stories post, she wrote “Wolf Webster” with a heart emoji. But apparently, he wasn’t growing into the name she and boyfriend Travis Scott chose for their son, so Kylie announced it was no longer his moniker in a surprise March 21 Instagram Stories post.

The lip kit queen wrote, “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” adding, “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” So far, Kylie and Travis haven’t revealed if they’ve selected a new moniker for their son.