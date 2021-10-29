Tana Mongeau is sharing her side of the story with In Touch exclusively after Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou subtly shaded the vlogger for having a photo of the reality star’s daughter, Stormi Webster, as her phone lock screen.

“It’s a funny viral meme,” Tana, 23, says in a statement shared by her rep David Weintraub on Friday, October 29. “My friends and I all did it. People take things too seriously, proof I can just exist and get canceled.”

“Hence why my #1 podcast is called cancelled,” adds Tana.

Courtesy of Kyliesnapchat/Instagram

The online drama started shortly after Tana was spotted embracing actor Ethan Cutkosky during a recent event, leading several eagle-eyed fans to spot that her cell phone’s wallpaper had a photo of Stormi that Kylie, 24, had previously shared via Instagram, showing the 3-year-old covered in suds during her bath time.

“..This is weird,” wrote Stassie, 24, in the comments section of a fan account’s post about the lock screen shared on Thursday, October 28.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s other close pal Victoria Villarroel agreed with Stassie’s response, adding “very” in her own comment on the fan post.

However, other fans were siding with Tana and coming to her defense. “Stormi is America’s sweetheart,” one argued. “So, she can’t use it as a screen photo but y’all can use it on every fan page and personal page and other social media page that there is? #TheConfusion,” another social media user pointed out.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Shutterstock

As the debate continued online, others pointed out how the two have met previously. “Kylie actually literally gave me pregnancy advice one time over tequila shots,” Tana told E! News during an episode of The Rundown in 2020, recalling a fond memory she shared with the Kylie Lip Kit founder. “And it was iconic. It was so iconic. She was like, ‘It’s so easy, you can do it.'”

“I’m such a Kylie stan that I’m like, ‘No one is worthy at all,'” Tana added. “But, at the same time, I’m like, ‘What about Travis [Scott]?'”

Kylie and the “TKN” rapper, 30, are now expecting baby No. 2, which the star announced in August 2021 while sharing a video with her positive pregnancy test.