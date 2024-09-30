Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was spotted out looking tense only days after cops were called on her sister Kim Richards amid their ongoing feud, In Touch can exclusively report.

On Sunday, Kyle, 55, went shopping at a farmer’s market in Los Angeles with one of her friends. Kyle was seen rocking a Halloween-inspired outfit which included a jack-o-lantern hat. She finished off her outfit with a baggy pair of khakis and a black Prada purse.

The reality star looked deep in conversation with her friend amid her war with sister Kim, 60.

Last week, TMZ reported Kim and Kyle have been at it for weeks due to fears over Kim’s sobriety. The outlet reported that there was an incident at a Hilton hotel in early September. Kyle and Kim were at the location and Kim was reportedly “incoherent.”

The police were called to the hotel and asked Kim to leave.

MEGA

Kim allegedly refused to leave. As a result, the police placed Kim on a 5150 psychiatric hold and took her to a hospital. The drama continued after Kim was released from the hospital. Kim showed up to a home owned by Kyle that she previously had been allowed to live in.

TMZ reported that a neighbor called the police worried about Kim’s behavior.

The police spoke to Kyle who told them she did not want Kim at the home because she had been cut off by the family in hopes it would help get her sober.

MEGA

Kyle was told by police that they could not do anything and that she would need to file a lawsuit against Kim to evict her. The RHOBH star was spotted at a L.A. courthouse on Friday, September 27, but no lawsuit against Kim has been filed.

A source told People that Kim’s “reliance on alcohol has been an ongoing source of conflict between her and her sisters.”

Amanda Edwards / Getty

The source added, “It particularly weighs heavily on Kyle, who has always been the worrier of the family.”

“She does her best to take care of Kim — and essentially bankrolls Kim’s life, with Kathy [Hilton] — but never knows where the line goes between helping and enabling,” the source continued.

The insider said Kim is in a “really bad place.”

However, the source noted, “The family are very private about details, but from the little they’ve said, it’s clear they’ve reached another breaking point with her.”

Kim has had a long history of issues. Kyle has spoken about her sister’s troubles on RHOBH.

Amanda Edwards / Getty

Kim was arrested in 2015 for shoplifting in Target. She was sentenced to 300 hours of community service, three years of probation and 52 AA meetings.

The same year, Kim was also sentenced to three years probation over a public intoxication arrest. She was ordered to complete another 52 AA classes and 30 days of community labor. She was also ordered to stay away from the Beverly Hills Hotel where the incident occurred.

Kim has not spoken out since the latest incident with Kyle. Kim and Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, has remained mum on the matter but posted throwback photos of her sisters on her Instagram story over the weekend.