Kroy Biermann Gets Testy With Cops After Dog Drama

Kroy Biermann Gets Testy With Cops After Being Ticketed For Dog Drama: ‘The Community Doesn’t Like Us’

Kroy Biermann had trouble keeping his cool with the cops when he was ticketed for his dog escaping his yard, In Touch can confirm.

The incident occurred in late June and authorities said they had been called to the scene for a “loose dog.” The former NFL player seemed exasperated with the interaction from the start.

“They do it all day, every day,” Kroy, 38, said in footage obtained by In Touch on Wednesday, July 24. “They call all the time. We’ve had animal control called 10-plus times on us. We’re in the public eye and going through a nasty divorce. The community does not like us. It’s just harassment.”

The officer explained that the person who called in the complaint was being “pretty reasonable about it” and that they had received two separate calls that day. He also clarified that this wouldn’t be going on Kroy’s criminal record, but that the city ordinance stated that the “animal [had] to be confined to [his] property.”

“I’m being fined for my dog being on private property?” Kroy scoffed.

The cop replied, “Within the city, [the dog] has to be confined to your property.”

However, the Don’t Be Tardy alum seemed to bristle at the words.

“This is my property,” Kroy said as he waved his hands in the air. “This is my property and I pay HOA dues so I have a right to have this property.”

Another officer later gave Kroy a brief summary of the incidents that occurred and said that his dog “chased [the neighbor] to the other side of the street and they had to jump inside somebody’s car.” He added that the person thought they were “going to have to pepper spray the dog.”

Kroy and his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, have been going through a messy divorce since 2023, and authorities have been called to their home for various incidents multiple times. In December 2023, one of the former couple’s children phoned the police after their parents had gotten into a heated argument.

Kim, 46, and Kroy were “arguing and yelling at each other,” according to the police filing obtained by In Touch at the time.

The body cam footage showed Kim sitting in her car while Kroy yelled from a distance and claimed that she had been “f–king other men.”

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” Kroy said. “There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

When the officer asked Kroy to step back, he replied, “Calm down when I don’t have a f–king life? I don’t have someone who will f–king listen to me! Oh, calm down? You wanna live this, motherf–ker? You wouldn’t have lasted a year. You wouldn’t have lasted a day in this f–king house!”

The cop eventually came back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and asked if she was OK.

“I just want to get divorced, I just want it to be over. He wouldn’t let me leave this morning. He jumped in front of my car, he’s blocking me from leaving,” Kim replied.

On July 11, In Touch confirmed that a judge had finally set a court date, and ​the estranged couple will be headed to trial on November 5 and 6.