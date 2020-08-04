We. Are. Dunzo. Kristin Cavallari and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti reunited and posed for a cozy selfie — leaving us all with some serious Laguna Beach feels. “2004 or 2020?!” the longtime reality TV star, 33, captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, August 4.

Kristen and Stephen’s hangout sesh comes just four months after the Uncommon James designer split from husband Jay Cutler in April. “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin began her lengthy statement at the time.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the Hills alum continued, referring to the pair’s children — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Following Kristin’s announcement, fans immediately began to joke about her and Stephen, 34, rekindling their teenage romance. “Kristin Cavallari is getting a divorce … has anyone checked on Stephen Colletti?” one person tweeted. “I’m going to need Stephen Colletti to text Kristin Cavallari right this instance,” added another.

Courtesy Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The high school sweethearts dated on-and-off during their tenure on MTV’s Laguna Beach from 2004 to 2006. Of course, their relationship wasn’t free of drama. Kristin, Stephen and costar Lauren Conrad were involved in an extremely polarizing love triangle. Additionally, Stephen and Kristin fought … a lot. (Remember the group’s trip to Cancun for spring break?)

Thankfully, all three of them were able to move on and bury the hatchet. “That was half my lifetime ago. I’m 34 years old and I was 17,” Stephen told Us Weekly in March, confirming he’s still friendly with both women. “We matured a little bit from 17 years old.”

After his respective relationships with Kristin and LC, Stephen moved on with Hayden Panettiere from 2006 to 2008. The former One Tree Hill actor last dated actress Chelsea Kane from 2011 to 2013 and has seemingly been single ever since.

Who knows? Maybe Steph-EN and Kristin will give things another shot!