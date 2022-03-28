Kristen Stewart Goes Braless at the 2022 Oscars in a Chanel Outfit: See Red Carpet Photos!

Turning heads! Kristen Stewart wowed at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, in a braless Chanel outfit.

The Spencer actress, 31, wore black shorts paired with a white blouse and black blazer. The white blouse was left opened to show off Kristen’s jewelry. The Twilight alum topped off the look with black pumps.

Kristen, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal as Princess Diana in Spencer, attended the star-studded event with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer. Kirsten revealed her engagement to Dylan, 34, during a 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Los Angeles native gushed at the time. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it.”

Since then, Kristen and Dylan “are planning a wedding, but it’s not going to be traditional,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Put it this way, don’t expect a save-the-date card to come in the mail. Kristen isn’t a planner, and she’s certainly not about following any of the expected etiquette rules.”

The Charlie’s Angels star “loves Dylan and wants the actual ceremony, their vows, to be special, but it doesn’t need to be a spectacle,” the insider added. “She wants to marry this spring or summer, with a couple friends present as witnesses.”

After their vows are exchanged, Kristen and Dylan want to throw “a blowout party afterward,” the source said, noting their guest list will be a “mix of their families” and “some famous faces, but mostly their not-famous friends.”

As for the festivities, the lovebirds will have “one of their DJ friends spin records, [Kristen’s] favorite food — Mexican — and lots of drinking and dancing,” the insider explained. “That’s the kind of wedding celebration she wants.”

Sounds like a blast! As it stands, it’s unclear what Kristen and Dylan will wear, but given their red carpet style, we have no doubt they’ll look fabulous.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kristen Stewart going braless at the 2022 Oscars.