Kris Jenner's Sexy Makeover for Kim by Copying Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian has been accused of copying Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori‘s racy and revealing outfits, and a source tells In Touch exclusively that it’s all being masterminded by her mom, Kris Jenner.

“Kris is the one that came up with the idea for Kim to purposely copycat Bianca’s style. She knows it will irritate Kanye and she hates him with a passion and loves the idea of getting under his skin,” the insider reveals.

“But the bigger reason is it’s a perfect way to grab headlines and create a juicy plot line for the The Kardashians,” the source explained, referring to the family’s Hulu reality show, which kicked off season 5 on May 23.

“Kris was not happy when Bianca started getting dubbed the hotter, younger version of Kim, so she’s more than happy to prove she can outshine her,” the source continued.

Ye, 46, began dressing Bianca, 29, in ultra-racy outfits starting shortly after 2024 began. He even had his wife wear a black microthong, an item Kim, 43, sells through her Skims brand, in a series of photos he posted to Instagram on January 2, declaring in the caption, “No pants this year.”

Kanye West/Instagram

With how Bianca’s hair and makeup were styled, many fans claimed she looked just like Kim while wearing the barely-there underwear. But as the months passed, her style began to become even more NSFW, and the former architect wore sheer nylons with nothing underneath on multiple occasions. She became more confident going nearly naked in public.

Bianca became a legitimate fashion star when she wore a skin-baring black bodysuit to the Marni show at Milan Fashion Week in February. She posed for photos upon her arrival, the Australia native and her husband sat in the front row.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

On March 25, Kim posted a topless photo wearing an open fur coat and sheer black nylons. But rather than receiving praise for her sexy look, fans ended up telling her it appeared she was copying Bianca.

“Double take…. Bianca???? Oh it’s Kim,” one person wrote in the comments, while another added, “It’s giving Censori.”

One follower asked Kim, “Channeling your ex’s new wife???” while another claimed, “She wants to compete now with Kanye’s new wifey.” Kanye and Bianca married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized.

A source told In Touch exclusively on April 4 that Bianca had control over how she was dressed.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the insider said. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

The source continued, “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy. Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”