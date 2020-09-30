A former security employee of Kris Jenner‘s filed a lawsuit against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and daughter Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday, September 30, claiming they sexually harassed him while he was in their employ.

In documents obtained by In Touch, ex-security guard Marc McWilliams claimed he was hired in 2017 and starting in May of that year, he experienced “a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and other harassing misconduct” directed at him from Jenner, 64, including comments of “an overt sexual nature,” comments about his private sexual activity and comments about his physical appearance.

He alleged Jenner touched him inappropriately without his consent and exposed portions of her body to him. The former employee also claimed the reality star made “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers.” McWilliams then alleged Jenner started to engage in acts “involving non-consensual physical contact” with him. He claims he complained to the human resources department of the security company, only to be ignored.

However, Jenner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, denied the allegations in a statement to In Touch. “Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future,” the statement read.

Singer noted Kardashian, 41, was named in the suit for claims of retaliation. “The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim.” he explained in the statement, “Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so.”

The legal counsel added Jenner and Kardashian were heavily considering filing counterclaims to this suit. “It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims,” Singer concluded. “When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Whether or not Jenner and Kardashian retaliate in court remains to be seen.