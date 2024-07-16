Kris Jenner's Kids Beg Her to 'Take Time Off' Amid Health Crisis

Kris Jenner’s revelation that she needed to undergo a hysterectomy and have her ovaries removed after a tumor was discovered has everyone in her family worried sick – particularly as she’s still working all hours and refusing to take much needed time off to rest and recuperate, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Kris has got great doctors and everyone’s very confident she’s going to be OK. The problem really lies with Kris and her inability to slow down, even for the sake of her health,” the insider explains.

“As usually she doesn’t know the meaning of taking a break, she’s still doing these long intense hours and micromanaging every detail,” the source says of Kris, 68, and her notorious work ethic.

“This health scare doesn’t seem to have put anything in perspective for her, in fact it actually seems to have made her worse because now she’s worrying about putting everything in place so that her kids will be set for life, even when she’s not here to take care of them anymore,” the source continues.

“Kris is convinced that things would fall apart without her, and she’s not exactly wrong. She’s the reason her children are all so successful, it’s her genius that keeps the show going, there’s no denying that. Still, the girls are begging her to take some time off and terrified that if she doesn’t it will end in disaster,” the insider reveals.

During the July 11 episode of The Kardashians, Kris shared the depths of her secret health crisis. She originally was going to have her ovaries removed after doctors discovered a cyst and a small tumor. The momager then planned to her uterus removed as to “not give anything a chance to grow anywhere,” seemingly referring to cancer.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kris’ daughters were supportive of the initial surgery. On the July 4 episode of The Kardashians, she told Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian about undergoing the procedure. “You go to do it and it’s so real,” Kris explained. “It’s also a thing about getting older and it’s, like, a sign of … we’re done with this part of your life. It’s a whole chapter that’s closed.”

Kim, 43, Khloé, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian stopped by her house to spend time with their mom before the surgery. They also surprised her with a cake and flowers, seeing that their mother was having such a hard time coming to grips with her health scare.

Things got even more intense when the day prior to the procedure, Kris revealed plans had changed and that she was having a full hysterectomy.

“It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I get a phone call. Dr. A goes, ‘Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing,'” she told pals Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick.

Kris lamented to her friends, “It’s interesting that in today’s day and age, this generation thinks that you guys are gonna live forever. And you’re not. Here’s the thing – I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it. I’m going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life,” referring to her children.