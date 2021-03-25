Kris Jenner Responds to Khloe and Tristan Engagement Rumors Amid Talks About Baby No. 2

Dropping hints? Kris Jenner gave a very cryptic response when asked about Khloé Kardashian’s massive diamond ring amid Tristan Thompson engagement rumors. The momager skirted the question during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, March 25.

“That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring. But you should ask Khloé that,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 65, teased with a laugh.

The Good American founder, 36, has been rocking a gigantic diamond ring on ~that~ finger for months. However, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December Tristan, 30, gave Khloé the sparkler as a “promise ring.”

“Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond,” the source explained at the time. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.”

That being said, a separate insider told Life & Style KoKo “is open to marriage if things work out” with the Boston Celtics player.

“She envisions her dream wedding, and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” divulged the insider. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

The longtime off-and-on couple rekindled their relationship last year following two public cheating scandals while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The final season of KUWTK is following the couple’s journey of having baby No. 2. The Revenge Body host talked about her high risk of miscarrying and explored the idea of using a surrogate. Khloé and Tristan welcomed their first child, daughter True Thompson, in April 2018.

Not surprisingly, Kris is totally on board for the couple to expand their brood. “I think it’s so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True,” Kris gushed to the talk show host. “Because there’s nothing better than a big family — brothers and sisters — and that’s just my heart.”

She added, “So, I’m really happy and I just want them to be happy. And True will be so excited.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Khloé and Tristan!