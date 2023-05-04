Kris Jenner has become the latest celebrity to be accused of using ozempic to lose weight after sharing a series of photos wearing a form-fitting top and looking quite svelte.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 67, wore an ivory sleeveless top and matching pants that clung to her body, showing off her slender waist and noticeable weight loss on Wednesday, May 3. She captioned the pictures, “A New York state of mind,” while giving a shout out to her hair and makeup team.

Daughter Kim Kardashian‘s hair guru Chris Appleton took immediate notice, writing, “Skinny” in the comments, while Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF Malika Haqq asked, “Who is this baddie?” with a fire emoji.

However, other followers called out the Kris for allegedly using ozempic to achieve her new figure. “Another one on the ozempic train,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Kris Jenner on that ozempic.” One user told The Kardashians star, “Ozempic looks great on you,” while another added, “Looks like someone else has been into the ozempic.”

While Kris has yet to respond to the ozempic use accusations, Khloé hit back against similar allegations after posting a series of photos in January 2023 looking slimmer than ever.

When one follower commented, “The fact that she uses di[a]betic medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” the Good American founder clapped back, “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

Ozempic is a semaglutide that was originally produced for adults with type 2 diabetes. It works with the brain to reduce food cravings and makes a person feel fuller faster when eating and regulates how the body stores fat and uses sugar. Ozempic is a prescription medication that is administered by a once-a-week injection.

A number of celebrities have denied using ozempic when flaunting slimmer figures. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has slammed using the drug when showing off bikini photos in January 2023, commenting, “Do not spread lies. I’m not on Ozempic,” when numerous followers accused her of using it.

Other stars have been open about taking the medication. Elon Musk was asked by a fan in November 2022 about how he lost 30 pounds, responding via Twitter, “Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy plus no tasty food near me.”