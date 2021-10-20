Weighing in! Kourtney Kardashian‘s childhood nanny Pam Behan, who worked with the famous family for eight years in the ’90s, reacted to the former KUWTK star’s engagement news.

“She’s been through quite a lot, but it seems that she may have actually found happiness at last,” Pam told The U.S. Sun in a Tuesday, October 19, interview. The Poosh.com founder, 42, announced her engagement to now-fiancé Travis Barker on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney gushed via Instagram, along with sharing two photos from the proposal.

According to Pam, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, isn’t Kourtney’s type. “When she was growing up, she had a boyfriend called Jeff who was a good kid, but he was a pretty boy and very strait-laced, not a rebel at all,” she recalled.

“It kind of does surprise me that Kourtney went for someone like Travis. He has quite a few tattoos. The first time I saw him I was like, ‘Wow, oh,’ … I guess it just surprises me because I didn’t think Kourtney would be attracted to that,” Pam admitted. “Maybe it’s not even that, maybe it’s just his personality, maybe it’s the way he treats her. Whatever it is, she seems happy and that’s really all that matters.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pam went on to say that Kourtney’s relationship with ex Scott Disick “seemed like it was always turmoil and drama, drama, drama.” The mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with the Talentless founder, 38, dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

“I really hope that this is going to be the opposite, that she has found stability rather than constant drama,” Pam added. “With all the gloom and doom that is going on at the moment, it’s just nice to see someone doing well and a happy story in the news for once. I just want Kourtney to be happy, that’s all that matters.”

While it’s clear Pam has nothing but well-wishes for Kourtney and Travis, Scott is less than thrilled about their impending marriage. The news “is a bitter pill to swallow” for the Flip It Like Disick producer, a source previously told Life & Style, noting Scott “still has lingering feelings” for Kourtney.