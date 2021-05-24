Shut down! Kourtney Kardashian reacted to a troll who said she switched up her style because of boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Feeling left out, send me over a [818 Tequila] on the rocks with lime,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a photo of herself rocking a funky outfit. Kourt wore ripped jeans, a yellow silk cami with black lace detailing, a long, brown coat with a fur collar and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

A commenter said the reality TV star’s “style begins to change” when she dates someone new, pointing to her hot romance with the Blink-182 drummer, 45.

“This picture is from 2019 but OK, “Kourtney responded with a kiss face emoji.

Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official with their romance in February and fell hard for each other quickly. Fans noticed the Poosh founder has seemingly let her punk rock style shine since stepping out with the musician. From skull necklaces to leather pants, the E! star has looked trendy and cool in recent months.

Of course, the “What’s My Age Again” musician has influenced Kourtney in plenty of other ways during their romance. “It’s the most normal relationship she’s ever been in. There’s no jealousy or petty behavior,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style in April. “They are both independent with their own interests.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “They’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love.”

Even Kris Jenner is all in on Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. “She is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy,” the insider added. “It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

That being said, the hot duo is having blast flaunting their romance, like when the rocker got his girlfriend’s name tattooed on his chest in April. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” continued the insider. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

It’s clear the music producer is just as invested in their relationship. Travis called Kourtney “the love of [his] life” on May 20 after the happy couple was photographed enjoying a family day out at Disneyland with their kids.

Rock on, Kourtney!