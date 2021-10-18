Stepdad material! Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, “are aware” of her engagement to Travis Barker and “are thrilled,” a source tells Life & Style.

Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom the Poosh.com founder, 42, shares with ex Scott Disick, “adore Travis,” adds the insider.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to Kourtney on Sunday, October 17, on a beach in Montecito, California. The lovebirds were surrounded by candles and hundreds of red roses shaped like a heart. “Forever,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned their announcement via Instagram.

Following the romantic affair, Kourtney and Travis gathered with their loved ones, including the music producer’s teenagers, Alabama and Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, for a celebratory dinner.

The E! alum is “over the moon” about their engagement, a separate source revealed to In Touch. “She had an idea he was going to propose soon but wasn’t expecting it to happen this weekend.”

Unfortunately, not everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner camp was thrilled about the news. Scott, 38, “found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it,” a second source dished to In Touch.

Kourtney’s hot and heavy romance with Travis created an immediate rift between the former flames. “Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” an additional source previously told Life & Style.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourtney and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love,” noted the insider.

The mother of three and the New York native dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. After calling it quits, Kourtney later moved on with male model Younes Bendjima. She and Younes, 28, were together from 2016 to late 2019.

Come January 2021, Kourtney and Travis started dating. The A-list duo took their relationship public the following month with a loved-up Instagram post on Valentine’s Day — and have been going strong ever since!