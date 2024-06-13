Kourtney Kardashian’s 3rd Sex Anniversary Gift to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s love is always on display because they have an anniversary for every milestone. The couple celebrates the first time they were intimate and the Poosh founder revealed what she gifted the Blink-182 drummer for their third sex anniversary.

“Today is our 3-year anniversary of the first time we were ever together,” Kourtney, 45, told her mom, Kris Jenner, during the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians.

“This is your sex anniversary?” the momager, 68, replied.

After ignoring Kris’ question, the Lemme founder revealed that she and Travis, 48, “got engaged one year later, on the same date.”

Since the couple has double the reason to celebrate their now October 16, 2021, engagement, they exchange gifts for the milestone.

“It’s like, you have one life on this planet and I feel like we like to have an extra reason to [celebrate],” Kourtney said in a confessional interview. “The movie that we watched the first time was True Romance and it’s his favorite movie – so I found the wedding rings, the actual wedding rings from the movie.”

At the time of filming, Kourtney was pregnant with son Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom she gave birth to the following month. Although she was nearing her due date, the former Dash co-founder had other priorities in mind.

“I need to have sex,” Kourtney told Kris before later explaining, “Because you can’t have sex for six weeks after.”

Getty

Although Rocky is Kourtney and Travis’ first child together, they share kids from previous relationships and marriages. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and ​son Reign, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25.

Kourtney and Travis have no filter when it comes to the intimacy in their relationship. In fact, they even announced the day they conceived their son.

In February, the eldest Kardashian shared throwback photos via Instagram of a romantic getaway with Travis.

“One year ago today,” Kourtney captioned the post, to which Travis commented, “We made baby Rocky.”

Since welcoming their toddler in November 2023, the pair have enjoyed every waking moment with him. While celebrating Kourtney’s 45th birthday in April via Instagram, the rocker shared rare photos of Rocky and his momma.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together,” the family patriarch captioned the post, which included a photo of Kourt and Rocky cuddling in bed. “Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together.”