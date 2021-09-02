Back in the states! Kourtney Kardashian received a sweet “Welcome Home” party from her kids on Wednesday, September 1, following her PDA-packed vacation to Italy and Paris with boyfriend Travis Barker amid her drama with ex Scott Disick.

“Rose petals and welcome home signs,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a video with three pleading face emojis that showed her surprise at home.

Her two youngest children, Penelope and Reign, were standing by the garage with two signs that read “Welcome Home” hanging behind them. The kiddos held bowls of red petals while they eagerly awaited her arrival. Of course, they ran and gave Kourtney a huge hug when they saw her. In addition to Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, Kourtney and Scott, 38, also share their eldest son, Mason, 11, who did not appear on his mom’s social media.

The party then moved inside, and the Poosh founder shared a photo of the adorable tablescape, which included pink plates and lots of flowers.

Kourtney then gave a close-up look at the two signs her children created, and it looks like one of her creative kiddos even drew her and Travis, 45, on an airplane during their luxe vacation.

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer were first photographed in Italy soaking up the sun on August 27. The pair continued packing on the PDA all over the romantic country, including on lavish boat rides and attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show together in Venice. They made a quick pit stop in Paris on August 31 before making their way back to Calabasas, California.

However, their romantic getaway was interrupted by some drama involving Scott and Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018.

On August 30, Younes, 28, shared an alleged DM from Scott via Instagram Stories. The Flip It Like Disick star messaged the male model a picture of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat in Italy.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo, like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as [she’s] happy,” Younes responded. “PS: [I ain’t] your bro.”

In the alleged screenshot, which shows that Kourt’s two exes do not follow each other, Younes added, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

While Scott has yet to respond, Travis seemingly reacted to the situation. He “liked” then “unliked” a post regarding the leaked message, according to a fan page on Instagram. Shortly after news broke, the musician shared a still frame of Ray Liotta in the movie Goodfellas laughing hysterically.