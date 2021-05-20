The most magical place on earth! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker spent a fun day at Disneyland with their kids on Wednesday, May 19.

The crew shared some photos and videos from their excursion, and it looked like an absolute blast. Travis’ kids, Landon and Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, were all present along with Kourtney’s two oldest children, Mason and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with Scott Disick. It appears youngest kiddo Reign Disick stayed back with his dad for the day because the Flip It Like Disick star shared a photo via his Instagram Story of his mini-me relaxing in the pool.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, took their relationship Instagram official in February and love spending time together as a blended family. The A-listers took their respective broods on a trip to Utah in April, and they all frequently spend time together locally in their Calabasas neighborhood.

An insider previously told In Touch in April that Travis’ teenagers think the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “cool” and love her blossoming romance with their dad. “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the source explained. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

Before the Blink-182 drummer and Poosh founder took their relationship from friends to lovers, the two were longtime neighbors and mutual friends through Kim Kardashian. “All of Travis and Shanna’s kids know Kourtney’s kids,” the source added about the children. “They’re a lot younger so they don’t hang out, but they’ve all seen each other grow up. That’s why Travis wants everyone to respect each other and get along.”

Now that Kourtney and Travis’ romance has taken off, a separate insider told Life & Style the mom of three has “new firm boundaries in place” for ex Scott, 37. The pair are known to be extremely close as coparents and even sparked reconciliation rumors in summer 2020 following his split from Sofia Richie where they grappled with the idea of having baby No. 4 on KUWTK.

Although their new dynamic is a bit “awkward, it’s what’s best for everyone,” added the insider. “They talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules … There’s no room for added communication at all.”

Scott and Kourtney dated for nearly a decade before ending things in 2015. She then dated model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018, but Khloé Kardashian called the male model “toxic and negative” during a March 25 episode of KUWTK. These days, she’s completely smitten over Travis.

“It’s definitely the most serious relationship she’s ever been in — aside from Scott — and some could argue it’s definitely the most mature relationship she’s ever been in her whole life,” noted the insider.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kourtney and Travis’ trip to Disney with their kids!