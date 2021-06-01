Family fun! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker had a blast with her kids on Memorial Day. The crew spent Monday, May 31, outdoors and even raced each other down a water slide.

“Happy weekend,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a slew of photos and videos from their fun-filled time.

Clips showed the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer, 45, rolling down a grassy hill with Kourt’s two youngest children, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with Scott Disick. It looks like the famous family also enjoyed a huge red, white and blue-themed buffet.

The musician clearly had a great time, too, and shared a video of him and Reign racing down the inflatable water slide together on his Instagram feed with a sunglass emoji as the caption.

Travis’ kids, Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, did not appear in any posts from the sunny day. However, the teens hung out with a group of friends later that night when their dad recorded some music with Machine Gun Kelly.

Kourtney and Travis have been heating up fast since taking their relationship Instagram official in February. The drummer called the reality babe the “love of my life” on May 20 after they spent a day with their kids at Disneyland.

They’ve been getting so serious that an insider told Life & Style in April the Kardashian-Jenner family thinks an engagement between the A-list couple is “imminent.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed over the mom of three’s romance. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The duo adores flaunting their sweet relationship. Kourtney tattooed the phrase, “I Love You,” on her boyfriend’s arm in May, one month after he debuted her name written on his chest.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” gushed the insider. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”