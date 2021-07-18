So hot. Kourtney Kardashian shared a sexy mirror selfie photo she took while backstage at a concert with boyfriend Travis Barker in support of his pop punk artist Jxdn on Saturday, July 17.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, sat on her knees in a dressing room and took a sultry selfie while posed in front of a mirror, which she then posted to her Instagram Stories. She also shared a black and white snapshot of her foot in an open-toe kitten-heeled sandal while she rocked a skull anklet backstage. Additionally, the Poosh founder posted a photo of a red and black poster of Henry Winkler, which seemingly appeared on a wall behind the scenes.

The reality star is has been supporting the Blink-182 drummer, 45, since they made their relationship Instagram official in February. Prior to this show, Kourtney was spotted sitting on the side of the stage with Megan Fox while Travis and Machine Gun Kelly played a rooftop show in Los Angeles in June.

The happy couple, who first sparked romance rumors in January, are so head over heels for one another that Kourt’s famous family is convinced that an engagement is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added about the pair’s intense PDA, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Even the former E! personality’s children — Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — are totally “obsessed” with the former Aquabats member. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” a second insider previously raved about their bond. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the photos that Kourtney took while backstage!