Sheer-iously chill! Kourtney Kardashian flashed some underboob in a new selfie wearing a see-through black bra, holding up a box of Ritz Bits crackers for the snapshot.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared an Instagram carousel post on Wednesday, July 6, which included the sexy image. As she snapped the photo, Kourtney playfully stung her tongue out in the mirror that appeared to be in a bathroom. In the foreground of the shot, a card and a picture of her son Reign sat underneath the mirror and read, “I love you with all of my heart.”

The accompanying slides of her post also included throwback family moments between Kourtney, husband Travis Barker and their respective children. The Hulu star shares Reign, Mason and Penelope with ex Scott Disick, whereas the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shares Alabama and Landon Barker in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In one slide, Reign, 7, and Alabama, 16, sat next to Kourtney as she got her hair done. In another, she and Travis walked hand-in-hand together in front of a scenic mountainous background. The final image featured a screenshot of one of Kourtney’s old Instagram Stories, which she posted after Travis was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Language and voice carry energy, but your heart is more powerful,” her Story read. “What your heart and soul feel goes beyond a small combination of letters. I love Rum’s quote: ‘I closed my eyes and spoke with you in a thousand silent ways.’”

This marks the Poosh founder’s first Instagram post since her husband was rushed to the hospital on June 28. In photos published by TMZ, the rocker was seen lying on a gurney while the reality TV star stayed by his side. The newlyweds first visited West Hills Hospital that morning but were transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles because he needed additional care.

Later that day, Alabama begged fans to “send your prayers” via her Instagram Stories and posted a since-deleted image via TikTok of her holding her father’s hand in the hospital.

On June 29, In Touch confirmed that he was diagnosed with pancreatitis.

On Saturday, July 2, Travis broke his silence on his hospitalization by writing messages via their respective Instagram Stories.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” the musician wrote in his statement. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Kourtney spoke out as well, describing the ordeal as a “scary and emotional week.”

“Our health is everything and sometimes, we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via her Instagram Stories that day. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”