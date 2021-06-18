Heavy petting! Kourtney Kardashian straddled boyfriend Travis Barker as they passionately kissed in his music studio during the early hours of Friday, June 18.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared the steamy photos via Instagram that showed her and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, packing on the PDA while Machine Gun Kelly recorded music in the background. Kourtney wore blue jean shorts, a white cropped tank top and a black bra as she wrapped her legs around Travis, who was shirtless and wearing black pants.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder captioned the hot snapshots with a slew of emojis, including a pleading face, a red and black heart and a flame. “My baby,” the musician responded to their sexy pictures, adding his own red heart and flame emojis.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, Kourtney’s inner circle gushed over the loved-up photo shoot. Khloé Kardashian commented with four hot face emojis while TikTok star Addison Rae reacted to their PDA with six flame emojis.

Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, also adores their romantic love. “My favorite couple,” the influencer, 15, gushed in the comments.

Needless to say, people are obsessed with Kourt and Travis’ relationship — and for good reason. An insider exclusively told Life & Style the rocker treats the reality star “like a queen.”

The musician intends to keep the fun going. According to the insider, Travis “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions over the summer.” In addition to their plans over the next few months, Kourtney recently purchased a massive $10 million property in Palm Springs, California, where they spent time soaking up the sun poolside over Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s their ‘escape home,’” the source explained about the sprawling abode. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”

Kourtney and Travis have been getting very serious in recent months since taking their relationship Instagram official in February. A separate source told Life & Style that the former Dash founder’s family, most notably mom Kris Jenner, thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent.”

“Marriage is almost certain … Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” dished the source. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”