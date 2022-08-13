An NSFW warmup. Kourtney Kardashian straddled husband Travis Barker’s lap during his band rehearsal, and he had no problem keeping up with the tempo.

“Practice makes perfect,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, captioned the steamy Instagram video on Friday, August 12. The clip featured him drumming out to a song effortlessly while the Kardashians star, 43, sat on his lap and made out with him. Kourtney donned a pair of rocker chic ripped jeans and a white long-sleeved top, whereas Travis went shirtless for his rehearsal, sporting a pair of black pants.

Friend and fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly cheekily commented on the “All the Small Things” drummer’s post, writing, “Oh, so this is why I played so good.”

Kourtney also shared a few snapshots of the sexy moment via her Instagram that day, captioning the post, “Drum practice.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The PDA-packed couple’s sexy photos came amid Travis’ concert series with MGK, 32, for his Mainstream Sellout American tour, which Kourtney has dutifully accompanied her husband on after his sudden hospitalization with pancreatitis.

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” Machine Gun Kelly captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 9.

On June 28, Travis was suddenly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after he contracted a “severe, life-threatening” case of the inflammatory disease, which he noted in his public announcement following the ordeal. After spending nearly one week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., the rock star was released on July 4.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” Travis wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories on July 2. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

The Poosh founder also released her own statement via Instagram Stories that day, describing the situation as “scary and emotional.”

“Our health is everything, and sometimes, we take for granted how quickly it can change,” Kourtney wrote. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”