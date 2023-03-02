Shutting. It. Down. Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a social media user who asked her if she was pregnant in her Instagram comment section on Thursday, March 2, sharing new details about her IVF experience and shutting down pregnancy rumors in the process.

“The after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment [because] I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much) [sic],” the POOSH founder wrote in response to a commenter asking, “Is she pregnant?” “Also, are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” Kourtney continued, adding a yellow heart emoji as she shut down any whispers about her body post-IVF.

The social media user in question responded to an onslaught of comments calling them out, adding, “Guys I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I would love it if Kourtney Kardashian were pregnant, every body is beautiful! Love you Kourney [sic],” to which other fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied, “Please use this as a teachable moment,” and, “You don’t ask women if they are pregnant. It’s so rude.”

Kourtney’s post in question dropped behind-the-scenes pictures from her shoot with Lemme, her vitamin brand that drops non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free supplements that target sleep, anxiety and other ailments. Showing fans both the finished pictures from the shoot and photos of her on set, Kourtney dazzled in a lime green, monochromatic look – but some followers pointed to what they perceived as a slight bump amid her gorgeous figure.

Though Kourtney doesn’t always clap back at commenters – unlike her sister Khloé Kardashian who has a knack for calling people out – she has been vocal about her IVF and fertility journey. Sharing her process alongside husband Travis Barker during The Kardashians and on social media, the POOSH founder has been candid about her desire to have another baby, her first with the Blink-182 drummer. Though IVF can be a successful fertility treatment, the couple has not been successful – in a moment of candidness, Kourtney opened up about her decision to take a break from treatment during an appearance on the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, sharing how much of a toll it took on her body and mental health.

“It really took a toll on my health and my – just even mentally – the hormones, the medication, you have to get put to sleep every time,” she shared in October 2022. “My energy levels since starting [IVF] have been really down and still, I haven’t done it since probably January or February, and my energy levels are still really down. … “We are for now done with IVF and we say prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby. I got to a place where I just felt like exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel truly, like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen.”

