Tell ‘em! Kourtney Kardashian reacted to pregnancy rumors amid her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker after sharing photos of her getting undressed on Thursday, August 12.

“SHE’S PREGNANT,” someone commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s latest Instagram picture slideshow. Kourt, 42, posted a slew of snapshots that showed her standing in her closet wearing a black bra while a red dress was half off and resting around her hips.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“I’m a woman with a BODY,” Kourtney clapped back. The starlet looked stunning with her hair pulled up, and she was even wearing her skull and crossbones necklace, which is reminiscent of the Blink-182 drummer’s style.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder and Travis, 45, who took their romance public in February 2021, have been sparking pregnancy speculation amid their red hot romance.

On July 30, Kourtney shared a Poosh article titled, “The Foods to Eat If You’re Trying to Get Pregnant” via Instagram Stories, which included a photo of a cup of tea and a plate of figs and bread.

The A-listers have been heating up fast and also dropped a few clues that they may be getting engaged soon. Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, referred to Kourtney as her “stepmom” during an Instagram Live in July. Days earlier, she congratulated the couple after their trip to Las Vegas without further explanation.

Needless to say, the duo is fully enjoying their time together. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”

That being said, a second insider told Life & Style an engagement from the rocker is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain” between Kourtney and Travis.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” gushed the second insider. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”