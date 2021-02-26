Is that some Shanna Moakler shade from Kourtney Kardashian? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an interesting quote from the film Coraline that seemed like it might have been directed at boyfriend Travis Barker‘s ex-wife amid their drama.

“Not all the people who are nice to you have good intentions,” read the quote posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 25. It was displayed against a screenshot of the film’s main character speaking to the alternate version of her parents, who have nefarious goals within the film’s plot. Kourtney also included a red heart emoji on the post.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The former Miss USA, 45, has thrown shade at the Poosh founder, 41, several times since she and the musician, 45, sparked romance rumors in late January. Two days after Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official on February 16, Shanna liked a since-deleted Instagram comment saying the reality star was a “downgrade.”

However, the Wedding Singer actress revealed the following day that she hopes her former flame’s new relationship succeeds. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” Shanna told Page Six. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

On February 24, a fan claimed the former pageant queen was shading the E! personality by showing off a bouquet of roses during a night out to dinner. Hours earlier, Kourtney flaunted a bouquet of tulips from Travis via her Instagram, which the fan highlighted as evidence.

“I don’t look at either of their profiles so I wouldn’t know,” Shanna replied to the commenter. “The roses were from a rose lady I’ve known since I was 19! Stop reading into things …”

At the end of the day, the Blink-182 drummer doesn’t plan to mediate the situation between his ex and his new lady love. “Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on Wednesday, February 24. According to the source, “He thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. Travis and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”

Shanna and Travis share two children — 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama — while Kourtney shares her three kids, 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, with ex Scott Disick.