OK, Kourtney Kardashian, we see you!

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared a sexy throwback selfie via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 29. “HOW TO BURN FAT IN 15 MINUTES,” Kourtney captioned the photo with a link to her lifestyle website, Poosh.com. In the steamy snapshot, the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, wore a black cut-out swimsuit.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney originally posted the selfie via Instagram in January. “Portofino, Italy, August 2021,” the soon-to-be Hulu personality captioned her post at the time. The IG carousel also featured a sweet selfie with her fiancé, Travis Barker.

The two traveled to Italy over the summer after the Blink-182 drummer’s 13-year flying hiatus. Following Travis’ near-fatal plane crash in 2008, the father of two, 46, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, swore off flying for the foreseeable future.

However, he credits Kourtney with giving him the courage to get on a plane again. “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.’ And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice,'” Travis recalled in a September 2021 interview with Nylon magazine. “And that’s what she did.”

The music producer went on to admit that flying still feels “very new” to him, but Kourtney is nothing but supportive. “Having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” Travis expressed. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

Following Kourtney and Travis’ travels, the Grammy Award nominee proposed to the E! alum in October 2021 at a beach in Montecito, California.