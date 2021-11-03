TMI? Kourtney Kardashian received a few sexy gifts from Gwyneth Paltrow following her engagement to Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 42, shared a photo of the juicy package from Gwyneth, 49, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 2. “Can’t wait for episode 3,” the Poosh founder wrote in her Story caption, referring to the actress’ Netflix reality series, Sex, Love & Goop. The photo showed several juicy trinkets, including a box labeled “Your G-Spot,” a mirror that read, “There’s more to pleasure than you think,” a detoxing bath soak called “The Martini” and the book, The Sex Issue: Everything You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Sexuality, Seduction, and Desire.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Sex, Love & Goop follows various couples looking to improve their between-the-sheets experiences. They are coached by a team of experts, including Gwyneth, who introduce new pleasurable tips and tricks for the bedroom.

This wasn’t the first time the Iron Man actress gave Kourtney a few spicy gifts. On May 10, the reality star shared an Instagram Story of a package from Gwyneth’s company, Goop, which included a double-sided wand vibrator, two body oils for “sex” and “love” and perfume labeled, “This smells like Kourtney’s orgasm.” Kourtney snapped the photo on top of what appeared to be white bedsheets.

Kourtney and Travis, 45, announced their engagement via Instagram on October 17. The Blink-182 drummer proposed on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by countless red roses and candles. “Forever,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned the moment. Kourtney later shared a few rose-filled topless photos on Instagram, showing off her oval-shaped engagement ring on October 24.

The couple became known for their PDA-packed adventures. Many steamy photos of the pair appeared online, leading Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, to feel some type of way about their PDA-packed lifestyle. On September 2, a source told Life & Style that the Talentless founder felt Travis and Kourtney were “going overboard with the PDA.”

Nevertheless, Scott is dedicated to coparenting his and Kourtney’s kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick. Kourtney shared a photo of Penelope, 9, dressed as Cher Horowitz’s Clueless character, Cher, on Tuesday, November 2. “As if,” Kourtney wrote in her caption, in reference to Cher’s classic line. “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license,” the Long Island, New York native playfully commented.