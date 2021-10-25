Engagement night! Kourtney Kardashian gave an inside look into her sexy evening with fiancé Travis Barker after he proposed.

“I can’t believe this was a week ago,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned two photos via Instagram on Sunday, October 24, tagging the Blink-182 drummer, 45. She added a red rose emoji, and the drummer responded in the comments with a ring emoji.

Kourtney could be seen smiling from ear to ear while topless on a bed covered in rose petals. Her oval diamond engagement ring, which Brilliant Earth estimated to Life & Style to weigh about “10 to 12 carats,” was on full display.

It appears after Travis popped the question, the reality star didn’t feel the need to slip into anything more comfortable and looked amazing in her own skin.

Of course, Kourt and Travis have never been shy about their red-hot, PDA-filled romance since making their relationship Instagram official in February. However, not everyone is over the moon excited for the happy couple, namely Scott Disick.

The New York native, 38, and Poosh founder share three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — and dated for nearly a decade before their 2015 split. As for Travis, he and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two teens, son Landon and daughter Alabama. The rocker is also very close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna, 46, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

An insider told Life & Style that Kourtney and Scott have been “secretly clashing for a while and barely talk” as her relationship with Travis progressed.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love,” the insider explained at the time.

However, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum is hoping any shady feelings will be left in the past as she prepares to walk down the aisle with the Can I Say author.

“Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else,” a second insider told Life & Style shortly after Travis got down on one knee, adding that Scott is “full of regrets.”

The second insider continued, “She doesn’t want to see him go down a slippery slope, especially now [that] the children are old enough to pick up on these things. Her children come first.”