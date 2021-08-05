Time together! Kourtney Kardashian posed nude to show off her new haircut given by boyfriend Travis Barker after the lovebirds spent nearly two weeks in a house together.

“Ten days of quarantine,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a series of photos via Instagram during the late hours of Wednesday, August 4.

The first snapshot was of Kourtney sitting on the ground with a bathrobe loosely wrapped around her while showing off plenty of skin. Her locks looked to be freshly cut at chest length. Travis, 45, stood in the background wearing a hoodie and shorts.

It appears the pair were in their home state of California because a separate photo showed Kourtney’s two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign, peering in through the windows. She also shares son Mason with ex Scott Disick.

Other than that, Kourtney and Travis spent their time making s’mores by the fire and watching things like Manifest and Mare of Eastown on Netflix.

They seemingly loved having this low-key time together. “10 days with you,” the Blink-182 drummer commented on Kourt’s post with a girl and boy emoji that had a pink heart between them.

It’s unclear where the couple was coming from that they were required to quarantine. On July 29, the Poosh founder shared a slideshow of photos of herself in a glowing white thong bikini.

“Life is but a dream,” she captioned the pictures, which were shot at night. It appeared the ocean was in the background, so it’s possible Kourtney and Travis had a beachy getaway somewhere.

The A-listers’ romance has been heating up fast since they went Instagram official in February. The pair have continually sparked engagement and marriage rumors.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”

The Can I Say author’s kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, are also “all for” their dad marrying the reality star, a separate insider told Life & Style.

“It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family,” said the insider, noting the teens are “content with the way everything is right now.”