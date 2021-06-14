Sexy night in! Travis Barker shared a steamy photo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s ~assets~ while the couple laid in bed together on Saturday, June 12.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, posted an Instagram Story photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s back and booty while she was dressed in a matching ribbed tank top and shorts set. The 42-year-old also had her hair done in a neat braid down her back. Kourt later shared the post to her own Instagram Stories and included a black heart emoji.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

The reality star and the musician sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted enjoying time at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home together. Less than a month later, they made their relationship Instagram official — and since then, the neighbors-turned-lovers have turned up the heat while packing on the PDA amid romantic dates and trips.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” a source told Life & Style in April. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.” In fact, the Poosh founder’s famous family is convinced that a proposal from the former Aquabats member — who shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — is “imminent” and that “marriage is almost certain.”

The momager recently broke her silence about her eldest daughter’s whirlwind romance during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “Isn’t it great?” the 65-year-old told Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, June 10. “I know, it’s the best.”

A separate insider told Life & Style that the drummer treats his longtime friend-turned-girlfriend “like a queen.” He even “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions over the summer,” the source gushed.

The pair will likely also spend a lot of time at Kourt’s new Palm Springs getaway house, which she purchased in May. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” the insider noted. “It’s serene and tranquil, the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.” Two weeks ago, Travis and his kids joined Kourtney and her three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with Scott Disick — for a relaxing Memorial Day weekend at the new home.