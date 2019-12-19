Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This one’s for you, Nat King Cole! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a seriously sexy photo with her fans. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned the Thursday, December 19 post.

In the snapshot, Kourtney is perched fireside wearing an oversized, shearling coat. Given the recent rumblings that she and ex Younes Bendjima have rekindled their romance, we suspect that the Poosh.com founder was leaving a little (festive) thirst trap for her man.

Who knows, though? Perhaps Younes even snapped the picture himself! After all, they’ve been spending a lot of quality time together, including a trip to Disneyland with Kourtney’s kids on December 17. Prior to visiting the happiest place on earth, the former flames headed south for some fun in the sun. “Younes went to Miami with pals, but he knew Kourtney would be there,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They speak all the time and arranged to meet up during Art Basel.”

“Kourtney still has feelings and is attracted to Younes,” the source continued. “He wants to give their relationship another shot, but she’s wary because he didn’t handle the breakup well when they split the first time around. They’re taking it one step at a time and seeing what happens.”

When Kourtney and Younes called it quits in August 2018, it wasn’t on the best of terms. At the time, the male model was being accused of cheating on his girlfriend after getting handsy with former Hooters waitress Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. “They really want me to be the bad guy,” Younes, 26, wrote on his Instagram Story in response to the rumors. “F–k Hollywood bullsh-t. Can’t have fun with your friends [anymore].”

Since then, both Younes and Kourtney have seemingly remained single. Maybe they really are meant to be! We look forward to more cute moments from them in the future.

