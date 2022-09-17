*Cracks whip*! Kourtney Kardashian may be ringing in Halloween already as she made a sexy entrance in a skin-tight, zip-up spotted Catwoman costume.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, September 16, simply captioning it with a cat emoji. In the photos, Kourtney dragged and carried a long black whip while going full-on DC Comics, wearing the charcoal and black spotted one-piece outfit. She accompanied the bodysuit with the proper Catwoman headpiece along with small black high heels.

Only hours beforehand, the Poosh founder shared pictures of herself wearing what appeared to be a pink sparkling hat, a matching button-up shirt and a blonde wig.

Kourtney has made it clear in the past that she’s a big Halloween fan whenever she dresses up in chic outfits. Nearly one year prior, she and husband Travis Barker chose to step out as the doomed musician from the Sex Pistols, Sid Vicious, and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. Kourtney wore a platinum blonde curly wig, a black mesh fishnet top and matching bra, whereas Travis, 46, donned a black spiky hair wig and a matching leather jacket.

“Till death do us part,” the Hulu personality captioned an Instagram post in October 2021, showing off their attire.

Although the phrase was perfect for spooky season that year, she and the Blink-182 drummer seemed to latch onto it later on when they legally married at a Santa Barbara courthouse. On May 16, the couple shared black and white snapshots via Instagram from their small-scale wedding and used the term for their social media captions. One week later, they held a huge ceremony in front of their families and friends in Portofino, Italy.

Since then, the PDA-packed pair have been busy. In late June, Travis ran into a medical issue when he was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles and was diagnosed with pancreatitis, In Touch confirmed.

“Our health is everything and, sometimes, we take for granted how quickly it can change,” Kourtney wrote via her Instagram Stories on July 2. “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together, and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. … I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

Shortly afterward, the “All the Small Things” musician accompanied his bestie Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout tour, and Kourtney tagged along for the adventure throughout the rest of the summer.

However, the duo had another important topic at the back of their minds — their IVF journey. They have wanted to conceive and welcome a child for a while, as a source previously told Life & Style the two were “certain [IVF was] the right path.” Kourtney already shares her children, Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick with ex Scott Disick and Travis shares Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Nevertheless, Kourtney revealed in a Monday, September 12, interview with the Wall Street Journal that she “stopped” her IVF journey, noting, “It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”