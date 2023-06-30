It’s official! Kourtney Kardashian has changed her full legal name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, taking husband Travis Barker’s last name.

Kourtney, 44, took to Instagram on Friday, June 29, to share a photo of her new driver’s license, which featured a new headshot and her new name. “Say my name,” she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney and Travis, 47, got engaged in October 2021. They had a romantic wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 6, 2022, but they were not legally married until they made it official at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15. The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer then tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, surrounded by family and friends.

While Kourtney has been using Barker’s last name on Instagram since then, her new driver’s license is a sign that she has finally made the legal change after one year of marriage. In the comments of her post, some fans judged Kourtney for adding Barker to her Kardashian name instead of dropping the Kardashian portion altogether.

“Should’ve just been Kourtney Barker,” one user wrote.

Kourt wasn’t having it, so she took to Instagram Stories for clarification on her decision.

“In case you didn’t know …” she wrote, sharing a screenshot of an excerpt from the internet explaining the tradition of changing one’s last name in marriage.

“It’s long been tradition of the bride to take her husband’s last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her ‘maiden name’) as her middle name. Her husband’s last name then becomes her new last name,” the excerpt read.

Kourtney’s name change comes just days after she announced to the world that she and Travis are expecting their first child together. On June 17, she shared a video to Instagram in which she held up a “Travis I’m pregnant” sign during a Blink-182 concert — a reference to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video where another woman held up the same sign. Travis then jumped off the stage to celebrate with his wife among the concert crowd.

On June 24, Kourtney shared a video from their rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party. In the clip, she sat on Travis’s lap as he did a drumroll to confetti cannons shooting out blue confetti. They’re expecting a baby boy!

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” Kourtney captioned a photo from the event on June 29.

Kourtney and Travis both have children from previous relationships. The Kardashians star shares three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from Shanna’s relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis have wanted a child of their own since they got engaged. They went through IVF treatments, but Kourtney ultimately decided to stop when the treatments sent her into early menopause. An insider told Life & Style that Kourtney and Travis are considering this child their “miracle baby.”

“Kourtney is healthy, and her doctors say everything looks fine. She and Travis feel so blessed and grateful,” the insider said.