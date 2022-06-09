Yikes! Kourtney Kardashian revealed she and Travis Barker were not happy with The Kardashians production team following her engagement episode. The Poosh founder claimed that the show created “drama” surrounding Scott Disick on her special day.

“We’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed because they’re swirling us in with this drama,” Kourtney, 43, told BFF Stephanie Shepherd during the Thursday, June 9, episode of the Hulu series. “Especially when I saw my engagement episode. Editors, or whoever, is taking it as, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama.'”

Kourtney reflected on the night of her October 2021 engagement and revealed that she didn’t even remember talking with her sisters about Scott, 39. She explained, “That night, I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such f–king a–holes for bringing up this’ because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was, like, two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode.”

The show then cut to a clip from the show’s fourth episode — that aired on May 5 — in which Kendall Jenner said it didn’t feel like her sister had “sympathy for Scott.” Back in the present, Kourtney explained that the conversation “wasn’t 50 percent of the night, like it’s made to be.” The reality star went on to say that she wished “they” would take that portion of the episode out and “give us our respect.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In her confessional, Kourtney further discussed her frustration.

“I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up,” the former E! personality told viewers. “It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting our of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality.”

Following the engagement episode, Scott’s reaction to his ex’s new romance was also documented for the show. According to Kourtney, the Flip It Like Disick star — with whom she shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — said, in part, “At the end of the day, I want you to be happy.”

Sources previously told Life & Style in December 2021 that Scott is focusing on “trying to find a woman he can settle down with” since Kourtney has moved on with the Blink-182 drummer, 46. “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore,” the insider added at the time, noting that the Talentless founder “can’t help feeling a little hurt.”