Ready for some NSFW talk? Kourtney Kardashian hinted that she and boyfriend Travis Barker have a “kinky” sex life after sharing a Poosh.com article on the subject. “ROUGH SEX: LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT?” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story on Monday, April 19.

“It’s not for everyone, but we’re fans and wanted to investigate the kinky bedroom preference,” the blog post read, before founder of QueerSexTherapy, Casey Tanner, gave her expert opinion on the matter.

“Contrary to popular belief, our sexual fantasies are not necessarily reflective of what we enjoy in our non-sexual lives,” Tanner wrote. “For example, folks who are submissive in bed often lead quite dominant lives in their careers, and vice versa. This is the power of sexual fantasy: that for a brief period of time, we can tap into parts of ourselves that we don’t have access to in our daily lives.”

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, who went public with their relationship in February, haven’t exactly been secretive about their activities in the bedroom. In fact, for the E! personality’s birthday on Sunday, April 18, the Blink-182 drummer shared a pretty steamy post of the pair — including a photo of Kourtney in a bed without pants, as well as a video of the brunette beauty sucking on his thumb.

“I F–KING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD,” Travis captioned the post. Clearly, there’s no lack of chemistry between the A-list lovebirds! However, Kourtney “is in no rush” to marry the music producer, a source previously told Life & Style. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Prior to Travis, Kourtney’s most notable relationship was with Scott Disick. The former flames, who dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, share children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

As for Travis, he’s been married twice before. First, to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. The Grammy Award-nominee then married Shanna Moakler in 2004 before calling it quits four years later. He and the Wedding Singer alum share teenagers Landon and Alabama.