Short Hair, Don’t Care! Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian a Haircut

Turns out, Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, is a man of many talents! “Haircuts by @travisbarker,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality captioned a Thursday, July 29, Instagram Story.

The photo featured quite a bit of the Poosh.com founder’s hair on a marble countertop. That said, it’s unclear whether or not the Blink-182 drummer, 45, gave Kourtney, 42, an actual haircut or just removed her hair extensions. Even so, it looks like the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, will be rocking a shorter look for the rest of the summer.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Since going public with their relationship in February, Kourtney and Travis can’t get enough of each other. From packing on the PDA all over social media to spending time with each other’s children — the music producer shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — the A-list lovebirds are totally endgame material.

Thankfully, Travis is stepdad material, too. Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are “obsessed” with him, a source previously told Life & Style. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives. He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Because Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, “are grown,” Travis “hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the insider added. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”

Mason “loves Travis, too,” the insider assured, but he’s “more into hanging” with Landon and Alabama “who he thinks are just the coolest people on the planet.”

As for Kourtney’s siblings and mom Kris Jenner, they are also Team Kravis! In fact, the Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal is “imminent,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “Marriage is almost certain.”

Some fans are convinced the couple is already engaged after Kourtney showed off a ring on that finger following the pair’s trip to Las Vegas earlier this month.