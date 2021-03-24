Here comes the bride? Not quite! Kourtney Kardashian “is in no rush” to marry her boyfriend, Travis Barker, a source told Life & Style. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, first sparked dating rumors in January 2021. Shortly after Valentine’s Day, the A-list couple went Instagram official.

Since then, Kourtney, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, who shares children Landon and Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, have been packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles. “They both do what they do work-wise all day and get together at night,” added the insider.

“It’s the most normal relationship she’s ever been in. There’s no jealousy or petty behavior,” the source assured. “Kourtney and Travis are both independent with their own interests.”

In early March 2021, the Grammy Award-nominee opened up about the pair’s relationship for the first time. During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew, 46, asked Travis if he prefers to date women with or without children.

“I’ve done both up until now. I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'” he recalled.

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Travis continued. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

In addition to being on the same page about their schedules, Kourtney and Travis have the full support of the Kardashian-Jenners. “They’ve welcomed him into the family,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again. He’s a much better fit for her and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well, and he’s amazing with the kids.“