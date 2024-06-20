Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to baby Rocky Thirteen Barker on the Thursday, June 20, episode of The Kardashians. The episode documented her three-day labor and addressed Travis Barker’s decision to play drums in the hospital room, which he received backlash for when it happened in 2023.

“Travis brought his practice drum kit,” Kourtney, 45, shared. “How special to be drumming to his son’s heartbeat? The drumming sound is super relaxing and calming to me. I heard it my whole pregnancy. I would fall asleep to it.”

Rocky was born on November 1, 2023, and days later, Travis, 48, posted a TikTok video of himself playing the drums to the little one’s heartbeat. Many commenters called the decision to play drums in the hospital “weird” and wondered how Kourtney didn’t get annoyed at the sound.

During The Kardashians episode, the Poosh founder revealed that she went into labor on October 29, 2023. However, by the next morning, there was little progress. “We went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed,” she shared. “Then we have sex to get things going, see if that helps. That can help sometimes.”

The couple was hoping that their baby boy would be born on Halloween and they went back to the hospital on the morning of October 31, 2023. That evening, the doctor broke Kourtney’s water and she began pushing around 11:45 p.m. Rocky was born at midnight on November 1, 2023.

Kourtney gushed over what a “miracle” it was to finally have her little boy in her arms after all she went through to conceive him. She and Travis wound up conceiving Rocky naturally after several failed rounds of IVF. In September 2023, she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery and was subsequently put on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy.

“Baby Rocky had to have fetal surgery for fluid in his lungs,” Kourtney explained before giving birth. “It’s super rare. It’s super rare, the condition he had, but also super rare and lucky that we caught it. I was definitely filled with fear after the surgery and the fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back. I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health, and then I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers. And after I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after.”