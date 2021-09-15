In love! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted passionately making out while on a shopping excursion in New York City amid their trip to the East Coast for the MTV VMAs.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, could be seen locking lips while huddled in a corner on a busy street. After smooching up a storm, Travis kissed Kourtney’s forehead and tucked her hair behind her ear as they chatted and smiled at one another.

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in January, have been packing on the PDA all over the east and west coasts, as well as on lavish trips abroad, since they made their relationship public for Valentine’s Day. “I’m invincible when I’m with her,” Travis told Nylon in a September 2021 cover story interview.

The musician’s relationship with the Poosh founder has even given him the boost needed to overcome his fear of flying, which he developed after surviving a near-fatal plane crash in 2008. “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,’” Travis told the outlet. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

However, the couple have been dealing with some tensions with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick over the last few months. On August 30, the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, allegedly sent Instagram DMs to Younes Bendjima — whom the lifestyle blogger dated from 2016 to 2018 — about Kourtney’s PDA with Travis during a recent Italian getaway.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly messaged Younes, 28, who allegedly replied, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.” Shortly after the messages were sent, the French model shared a screenshot of the DMs to his Instagram Stories.

“Kourtney’s used to Scott making snide comments about her and Travis, so isn’t surprised about Younes’ leaked messages,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “But at the same time thinks it’s twisted of Scott to shade her to Younes. Especially [since] her two exes never even got on. She feels Scott should mind his own business.”

The source added, “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.” Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ makeout session in NYC!