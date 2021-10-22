There’s no celebrity couple that loves Halloween more than Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Now that the pair are engaged, they debuted their first costumes for the holiday on October 22, going as doomed Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

In the series of Instagram photos, Travis, 45, had his neck tattoos covered up and pale makeup applied to appear as the late Englishman. He also donned a spikey brunette wig to match Sid’s hair. The Blink-182 drummer wore a black T-shirt with a black leather jacket, and accessorized with a silver necklace featuring spikes, as well as a padlock at the end of a chain, which Sid himself wore frequently. The health-conscious rocker completed the look with an unlit cigarette dangling from his mouth.

Kourtney, 42, donned a curly platinum blonde wig as Nancy. She went with a rocker chic outfit featuring a black bra with a see-through fishnet T-shirt shirt over it. Kourt wore black leather pants with a series of heavy black and silver belts around her tiny waist.

Unlike Nancy’s frequently disheveled look, Kourtney had a fully glam face of makeup and looked like a total rock goddess. She captioned the photo, “Till death do us part.” The real-life couple had quite a dramatic ending, as Nancy was found dead from a stab wound in the couple’s room at New York’s Chelsea Hotel in October 1978. Sid died from a heroin overdose at the age of 21 in 1979, while awaiting trial for her murder.

This is just the first of what will likely be many Halloween couples’ costumes for the newly betrothed couple. Kourtney always starts celebrating the holiday at the start of October, decorating her home with plenty of skeletons and skulls, as well as festive pumpkins and other flourishes. She also has her entire dining room turned into a haunted feast, with rotting fake heads under glass, lurking ravens, dying roses in dark vases, plenty of cobwebs and skeleton guests in the chairs.

Travis is such a fan of the spooky holiday that his wedding to ex-wife Shanna Moakler was based around Tim Burton’s animated Halloween classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. The musician dressed in the film’s protagonist Jack Skellington’s black and white pinstripe suit, and the colors scheme of the ceremony was black, white and red. The pair even married on October 30, 2004, which was Halloween Eve!

With over a week to go until Halloween, we can’t wait to see what other costumes Travis and Kourtney have in store!

Scroll down for photos of Travis and Kourtney’s Halloween costume debut.